Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Employment

UK to allow international students to stay longer after graduation

by Benjamin Plackett, special to C&EN
September 14, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

 

The British government has announced plans to allow international students to stay in the UK and job hunt for up to 2 years after they graduate. This reverses a policy introduced in 2012 that gave most students just 4 months to find an employer or leave. The 2012 policy was introduced by Theresa May, who was home secretary at the time and later became prime minister. The news comes amid increasing upheaval over Brexit, the UK’s plan to leave the European Union, and many commentators anticipate a general election in the near future. The move to allow students to stay longer is welcomed by Jo Reynolds, the Royal Society of Chemistry’s director of science and communities. “It shows the UK is still the place to study for promising young chemical scientists from all over the world, allows them time to stay in the UK and find employment in our thriving science and innovation community,” she says. The UK has almost 460,000 foreign students, accounting for roughly 20% of the country’s total student population, according to a report by Universities UK, which represents higher education institutions in the country. The visa extension, however, will apply only to students who begin their degrees in 2020.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE