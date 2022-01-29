US expands opportunities for international scientists

President Joe Biden’s administration is creating new opportunities for international scientists to study and work in the US. “Our commitment as a nation to welcoming new talent has long provided America with a global competitive advantage, and we must continue to lead in this effort,” the administration says in a Jan. 21 announcement. Most important for chemists might be changes to the O-1A visa program for immigrants of extraordinary ability. The changes clarify that PhD holders in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields are eligible to apply, and give examples of evidence people can submit to support their applications. The announcement also says that immigrants filing for an extraordinary-ability visa do not have to have a job offer from an institution willing to sponsor them, a requirement that has often been a barrier to immigration or limited applicants’ career choices. In addition, the administration is expanding who is eligible for optional practical training, which allows STEM students to stay in the US for up to 3 years for fellowships, internships, or other opportunities. The Department of State is also expanding its existing visitor exchange programs to include early-career scientists.