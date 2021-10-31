Study confirms lengthening time to science PhD

A paper from Stephanie Cheng, an economist at the firm Edgeworth Economics, confirms that those seeking a science, technology, engineering, and mathematics PhD, including chemists, are spending more time in graduate school than they did several decades ago. The data also show that postdoc positions are becoming more common for PhD chemists. Overall, fewer PhD chemists are going on to tenure-track academic positions. Cheng, who presented the research at a National Bureau of Economic Research conference, provided this analysis of chemistry PhDs to C&EN.
Mean years in chemistry graduate school, 1960s
Mean years in chemistry graduate school, 2000s
Proportion of chemistry PhDs going on to a postdoc, 1960s
Proportion of chemistry PhDs going on to a postdoc, 2000s
Proportion of chemistry PhDs who got a tenure-track position, 1960s
Proportion of chemistry PhDs who got a tenure-track position, 2000s.
This story was updated on Nov. 3, 2021, to correct the name of the firm where Stephanie Cheng works. It is Edgeworth Economics, not Edgeworth Analytics. Also, a link to Cheng’s paper was added.
