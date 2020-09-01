Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Nontraditional Careers

Career Ladder

Career Ladder: Luis Alvarez

West Point and MIT grad brings his love of chemistry to bear on regenerative medicine

by Craig Bettenhausen
September 1, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

 

1990s

Early interest in chemistry

Luis Alvarez had two semesters of organic chemistry under his belt before he left high school, thanks to an unusual program at his Hollywood, Florida, school. The rigor didn’t scare him off. In fact, “that convinced me that I wanted to go into that field,” Alvarez says. So at the US Military Academy at West Point, he enrolled as a chemistry and life sciences major. He formally began his time in the Army when he finished West Point in 1997, but he wanted to continue his studies. Alvarez went to MIT on a Hertz Foundation fellowship, where he earned a master’s degree in chemical engineering working on ways to remove sulfur from fuels using microbes—and met Bill Gates at a Hertz Foundation function (below).

A man describes something to Bill Gates at a conference.
Credit: Courtesy of Luis Alvarez
Alvarez describes the precision targeting of proteins for tissue regeneration to Bill Gates at the 2009 Hertz Foundation Symposium.

1999

Starting his military service

8 West Point cadets and 2 professors pose near some computers on benches.
Credit: Courtesy of Luis Alvarez
Alvarez (bottom right) with the West Point Chapter of the American Chemical Society during his freshman year.

After completing his master’s, Alvarez deployed as an intelligence officer, serving in Iraq and Korea, among other assignments, between 1999 and 2005. “When you do a degree in the Army, you usually have to serve after you complete a master’s and then come back for PhD,” he explains. His work in the service wasn’t in the sciences, he says, but it helped prepare him for the PhD he planned to pursue afterward. “A lot of the time management and professional skills that you learn in the military are very useful if you pursue a career change into chemistry or biochemistry,” he says.

2009

Return to academia

In 2006, Alvarez returned to MIT to pursue a PhD, spurred in part by a problem he’d seen in his service. After a major injury to a leg or arm, “the limb will be saved, but then many months later we’ll have to have that limb amputated because the bone didn’t heal or a vessel didn’t heal.” His work focused on engineering implants using proteins that provide the body precise biological prompts to regenerate tissue. After his PhD, Alvarez took a position leading the US Department of Defense’s Bioscavenger program, which develops counter measures against chemical nerve agents. He later moved to the DOD’s regenerative medicine program managing clinical and preclinical research. He finished his military service as a professor at West Point, where he taught and led a research group studying nerve repair.

Today

Implant entrepreneur

A group of scientists pose for a photo. One is in military uniform.
Credit: Courtesy of Luis Alvarez
Alvarez, then an Army lieutenant colonel, with his neuro-engineering research group at West Point in 2017.

In 2016, Alvarez founded a biopharmaceutical start-up, Theradaptive. Building on his PhD work, the firm designs proteins that bind tightly to a wide range of inorganic substrates. “All you have to do is dip your implant in a liquid that contains the modified protein, and everywhere that’s porous or exposed will have a surface-presented growth factor,” he says, triggering targeted regeneration of bone, cartilage, or other tissue. Preclinical trials on spinal fusion and trauma applications are wrapping up now, and he expects to start human trials in 2021. In addition to his work with Theradaptive, Alvarez is also involved in two other biotech firms. “The most exciting thing is to see something grow from a seed to an actual thing that you can hold in your hands, that works and will eventually change people’s lives.”

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE