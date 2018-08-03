Career Ladder: Rebecca Robbins

1970s

Knack for chemistry

Credit: Courtesy of Rebecca Robbins

Born in Brooklyn, Rebecca Robbins moved to France at an early age to spend more time with her grandparents. At age 18, she moved back to the U.S. and attended Brooklyn College, where she said she was attracted to a wide range of topics, especially art and the sciences. She knew she had a knack for chemistry because “it came so incredibly naturally.” Despite her interest in chemistry, she earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy, which she says helped her “learn how to think deeply and to question things at their root.”

Credit: Courtesy of Rebecca Robbins

1984

Learning to think like a chemist

To prepare to apply to graduate school for chemistry, she spent the year after receiving her bachelor’s degree taking chemistry courses at the University of Maryland, College Park, and then was accepted to the chemistry Ph.D. program there. Her first year was “incredibly overwhelming,” she says. “I could see that I had not been trained enough to think like a scientist.” But she kept at it. She earned a Ph.D. in organic chemistry in 1995 and did a postdoc in organic photochemistry at Tulane University.

2000

Broadening her horizons

Credit: Courtesy of Rebcca Robbins

After her postdoc, Robbins spent a year tutoring students in organic chemistry. She found she loved teaching and got a job as a visiting assistant professor of chemistry at Vassar College. “At some point, the students asked me what they could do with a degree in chemistry, and I felt unequipped to answer the question, so I thought I would do a couple of stints in other industries.” Her first job outside academia was as a research scientist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Research Service. While there, she became fascinated with phenolics, which are aromatic compounds. When a colleague told her about a job opening at the company Mars, she jumped at the opportunity to apply. Until then, she had been planning to go back to teaching and share her newfound knowledge. “I got sidetracked due to the fascinating research at Mars, and since then, I have been following the phenolics, from flavonols to anthocyanins,” which both naturally occur in foods.

Today

Dream job