Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Salaries

India boosts graduate students' pay; scholars reject it

Scholars say the hike is far too small

by K. V. Venkatasubramanian, special to C&EN
February 1, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

 

Photo shows young researchers in India holding signs and demonstrating for higher pay.
Credit: Atul Pradhan
India's government is raising researchers' pay.

After eight months of lobbying, doctoral and postdoc science and technology researchers in India will immediately get a hike in their stipends and scholarships of between 24 and 35%, the government has announced. Scholars there have not had a pay raise in half a decade.

However, researchers, who recently protested in New Delhi, summarily rejected the government’s increase, saying it is far below the 80% boost they seek. Some vowed to continue a hunger strike.

Under a Jan. 30 memo from the Ministry of Science and Technology, entrants to a PhD program, called junior research fellows during their first two years, will get a boost of 24%, with their stipends and scholarships rising from the current rate of ₹300,000 ($4,228) per year, set in 2014, to ₹372,000 ($5,243). Similarly, senior research fellows will get ₹420,000 annually, up from ₹336,000. Those with doctorates or three years of experience who are research associates will get a 30–35% jump, giving them annual remuneration of between ₹564,000 and ₹648,000, compared with the old rate of ₹432,000 to ₹480,000. Scholars in these three categories are also entitled to housing rental allowances.

The increase, which is retroactive to Jan. 1, will affect more than 60,000 researchers.

The organization Research Scholars of India, which sought an 80% increase, cannot accept the government’s plan, says the group’s national representative and coordinator, Nikhil Gupta, who is a researcher at the Centre of Biomedical Research in Lucknow.

“This is an insult to our efforts, struggles, and the collective spirit, our collective conscience,” says Sahu Samrat, who is pursing a doctorate in organic chemistry at the Indian Institute of Technology campus in Kharagpur. “We strongly condemn this outright economic exploitation of research scholars in our country.”

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE