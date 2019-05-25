Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Salaries

North Carolina universities warned against anticompetitive behavior in faculty hiring

by Andrea Widener
May 25, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

 

The US Department of Justice has intervened in a lawsuit to prevent two North Carolina universities from engaging in anticompetitive behavior in faculty hiring. Under a proposed settlement agreement, Duke University will drop a “no poach” agreement with the University of North Carolina that prevented competition over medical school faculty. A 2015 lawsuit filed against Duke by radiologist Danielle Seaman, then an assistant professor at the Duke University School of Medicine, alleged that an illegal agreement between the schools kept salaries low and stopped faculty from moving. Her lawsuit was later expanded into a class action representing all faculty at both Duke and UNC medical schools. The settlement prohibits Duke from entering into any noncompetitive agreement for 5 years, and the school must implement a system to prevent any anticompetitive behavior going forward. If the judge grants the Justice Department the right to intervene, then the department will be allowed to enforce the settlement in court.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE