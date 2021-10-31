What US chemists made in 2021, according to the ACS salary survey

Industry was the only sector with salary increases

Salaries have increased steadily since 1985 when viewed in current dollars

Note: Current dollars are the value in the year the salary was reported. Data are missing for 2017 and 2018 because of changes to the survey. For more explanation, see the 2019 salary report at cenm.ag/salarysurvey2019.

But salaries have been decreasing when adjusted for inflation

Note: Salaries were adjusted for inflation using 1985 as the base year. Data are missing for 2017 and 2018 because of changes to the survey. For more explanation, see the 2019 salary report at cenm.ag/salarysurvey2019.

Chemical engineers made more than chemists

Men made significantly more than women

Note: Salaries for additional genders are not reported because of the small number of people who responded in those categories.

White respondents earned the highest salaries

Note: Respondents could choose more than one race and could additionally denote their Hispanic/Latino identity in response to a separate question. Salaries for additional races and ethnicities are not reported because of the small number of people who responded in those categories.