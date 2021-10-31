What US chemists made in 2021, according to the ACS salary survey

Credit: C&EN/Shutterstock
Overall, American Chemical Society members have fared well economically through the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the society’s 2021 salary survey. Median annual salaries were down only slightly, according to the survey of 5,488 members, which was conducted from May 7 to June 23, 2021.
Members who work in industry were the one group that saw salaries rise. That increase could be explained, at least in part, by the booming biotech and pharmaceutical sectors. Salaries dropped for members who work in academia and government.
Download a PDF of the print version of this story here.
Note: Not all of the data presented on this webpage is included in the PDF.
The unemployment rate for ACS members increased slightly, rising to 1.8% from 1.5% in 2020. That is still lower than unemployment had been for the previous 20 years; 2020 was the first time it had fallen below 2% since ACS began collecting data.
ACS publishes C&EN, but C&EN remains editorially independent of ACS. C&EN publishes the ACS salary survey because similar data on chemists’ salaries are not available from other sources. C&EN does not play a role in designing the survey questions, conducting the survey, or analyzing the results. C&EN requested specific data from the ACS salary survey team.
Note for all data: Data are from 5,488 American Chemical Society members’ survey responses collected from May 7 to June 23, 2021, except when other years’ data are shown. Salaries reflect the median annual salaries for full-time US employees except for students, members over 70, and international members.
Note: Current dollars are the value in the year the salary was reported. Data are missing for 2017 and 2018 because of changes to the survey. For more explanation, see the 2019 salary report at cenm.ag/salarysurvey2019.
Note: Salaries were adjusted for inflation using 1985 as the base year. Data are missing for 2017 and 2018 because of changes to the survey. For more explanation, see the 2019 salary report at cenm.ag/salarysurvey2019.
Note: Salaries for additional genders are not reported because of the small number of people who responded in those categories.
Note: Respondents could choose more than one race and could additionally denote their Hispanic/Latino identity in response to a separate question. Salaries for additional races and ethnicities are not reported because of the small number of people who responded in those categories.
Note: Numbers reflect unemployment status as of March 1 in the indicated year. The margin of error for the 2021 overall unemployment rate is ±1.5 percentage points.
Note: Numbers were rounded to 100%.
Note: Numbers were rounded to 100%.
a Additional groups include genderqueer or gender nonconforming, transgender male, transgender female, and different identity.
Note: Numbers do not add to 100% because respondents could choose more than one race and could additionally denote their Hispanic/Latino identity in response to a separate question.
a Additional groups include American Indian, Alaska Native, First Nations, Aboriginal Australian, or other Indigenous group; Black/African; Caribbean; Middle Eastern/North African; Native American; and self-descriptions.
Note: Additional groups include genderqueer or gender nonconforming, transgender male or female, and different identity.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter