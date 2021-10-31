Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Salaries

What US chemists made in 2021, according to the ACS salary survey

Overall salaries were down slightly, but industry members saw increases from 2020

by Andrea Widener
October 31, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 40
Dollar signs and flasks

Credit: C&EN/Shutterstock

Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

Overall, American Chemical Society members have fared well economically through the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the society’s 2021 salary survey. Median annual salaries were down only slightly, according to the survey of 5,488 members, which was conducted from May 7 to June 23, 2021.

Members who work in industry were the one group that saw salaries rise. That increase could be explained, at least in part, by the booming biotech and pharmaceutical sectors. Salaries dropped for members who work in academia and government.

Download a PDF of the print version of this story here.

Note: Not all of the data presented on this webpage is included in the PDF.

The unemployment rate for ACS members increased slightly, rising to 1.8% from 1.5% in 2020. That is still lower than unemployment had been for the previous 20 years; 2020 was the first time it had fallen below 2% since ACS began collecting data.

ACS publishes C&EN, but C&EN remains editorially independent of ACS. C&EN publishes the ACS salary survey because similar data on chemists’ salaries are not available from other sources. C&EN does not play a role in designing the survey questions, conducting the survey, or analyzing the results. C&EN requested specific data from the ACS salary survey team.

Note for all data: Data are from 5,488 American Chemical Society members’ survey responses collected from May 7 to June 23, 2021, except when other years’ data are shown. Salaries reflect the median annual salaries for full-time US employees except for students, members over 70, and international members.

 

Salary breakdown by demographics

 

Industry was the only sector with salary increases

Salaries have increased steadily since 1985 when viewed in current dollars

Note: Current dollars are the value in the year the salary was reported. Data are missing for 2017 and 2018 because of changes to the survey. For more explanation, see the 2019 salary report at cenm.ag/salarysurvey2019.

But salaries have been decreasing when adjusted for inflation

Note: Salaries were adjusted for inflation using 1985 as the base year. Data are missing for 2017 and 2018 because of changes to the survey. For more explanation, see the 2019 salary report at cenm.ag/salarysurvey2019.

Chemical engineers made more than chemists

Men made significantly more than women

Note: Salaries for additional genders are not reported because of the small number of people who responded in those categories.

White respondents earned the highest salaries

Note: Respondents could choose more than one race and could additionally denote their Hispanic/Latino identity in response to a separate question. Salaries for additional races and ethnicities are not reported because of the small number of people who responded in those categories.

 

Salary breakdown by region

Salaries continued to vary widely by region. In some cases, bachelor's degree recipients made more than those with a master's degree

Pacific

Bachelor’s
$95,000
Master’s
$98,000
Doctorate
$123,500
Regional median
$116,000
Unemployment
2.4%

Mountain

Bachelor’s
$76,500
Master’s
$75,000
Doctorate
$105,000
Regional median
$95,481
Unemployment
1.2%

West North Central

Bachelor’s
$88,358
Master’s
$75,000
Doctorate
$98,000
Regional median
$91,342
Unemployment
1.3%

West South Central

Bachelor’s
$91,000
Master’s
$65,000
Doctorate
$103,624
Regional median
$93,815
Unemployment
2.8%

East North Central

Bachelor’s
$81,500
Master’s
$88,574
Doctorate
$107,500
Regional median
$99,125
Unemployment
1.3%

East South Central

Bachelor’s
$63,500
Master’s
$59,543
Doctorate
$95,655
Regional median
$82,852
Unemployment
1.2%

South Atlantic

Bachelor’s
$69,000
Master’s
$81,129
Doctorate
$110,000
Regional median
$100,000
Unemployment
2.2%

Middle Atlantic

Bachelor’s
$85,000
Master’s
$97,867
Doctorate
$110,000
Regional median
$105,000
Unemployment
1.9%

New England

Bachelor’s
$96,169
Master’s
$93,387
Doctorate
$128,000
Regional median
$121,000
Unemployment
1.1%
 

Unemployment

Unemployment for ACS members fell drastically in 2020 right before the pandemic started to affect the economy

2021
1.8%
2020
1.5%
2019
2.6%

But unemployment returned to 2019 levels for those with master's and bachelor's degrees

Note: Numbers reflect unemployment status as of March 1 in the indicated year. The margin of error for the 2021 overall unemployment rate is ±1.5 percentage points.

 

Who took the survey?

These are the US ACS members who took the 2021 survey

More respondents worked in academia than industry

Most had a doctoral degree

Most respondents were native US citizens

Note: Numbers were rounded to 100%.

Most respondents were men

Note: Numbers were rounded to 100%.
a Additional groups include genderqueer or gender nonconforming, transgender male, transgender female, and different identity.

Respondents were predominantly White

Note: Numbers do not add to 100% because respondents could choose more than one race and could additionally denote their Hispanic/Latino identity in response to a separate question.
a Additional groups include American Indian, Alaska Native, First Nations, Aboriginal Australian, or other Indigenous group; Black/African; Caribbean; Middle Eastern/North African; Native American; and self-descriptions.

The largest proportion of respondents were 45–54 years old, and the average age was 44.5

Only a small fraction identified themselves as disabled

5%

These are the top 10 sectors in which respondents worked, outside education

Those in education fields worked in a variety of jobs, and men significantly outnumbered women in tenure-track faculty positions

Note: Additional groups include genderqueer or gender nonconforming, transgender male or female, and different identity.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
What US chemists made in 2022, according to the ACS salary survey
How do chemists’ salaries stack up?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Little Good News For Chemistry Job Outlook In 2015

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE