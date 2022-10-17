What US chemists made in 2022, according to the ACS salary survey

Across all employment sectors, US chemists fared well in the third year of the pandemic, according to the American Chemical Society’s latest salary survey. Median salaries were up across the board, the survey shows. The survey was sent to 125,048 people affiliated with ACS and was open May 3–31, 2022. The response rate was 8.24%.
Unemployment also hit a record low, a likely response to booming demand for chemistry workers in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. But when salaries were adjusted for inflation, they remained largely flat since 1985, with an extra dip in 2022 likely due to recent high inflation rates.
ACS publishes C&EN, but C&EN remains editorially independent of ACS. C&EN publishes the ACS salary survey because similar data on chemists’ salaries are not available from other sources. C&EN does not play a role in designing the survey questions, conducting the survey, or analyzing the results. C&EN requested specific data from the ACS salary survey team.
This article was updated on Nov. 1, 2022, to include percentages of 0.2% and below in the graph " More men than women or nonbinary people were faculty at colleges or universities." Limitations of the graphing software prevented the numbers from appearing in the original bars. The missing percentages are 0.2% of nonbinary people for full professor, 0.1% of nonbinary people and 0.1% of people marking “Self-describe” for associate professor, and 0.1% of people marking “Self-describe” for assistant professor.
