Pacific

Bachelor’s
$86,000
Master’s
$91,000
Doctorate
$122,500
Regional median
$110,000
Unemployment
2.2%

Mountain

Bachelor’s
$75,420
Master’s
$69,000
Doctorate
$102,000
Regional median
$93,000
Unemployment
1.0%

West North Central

Bachelor’s
$75,600
Master’s
$73,000
Doctorate
$92,000
Regional median
$86,000
Unemployment
3.0%

West South Central

Bachelor’s
$69,000
Master’s
$64,000
Doctorate
$103,000
Regional median
$92,000
Unemployment
1.9%

East North Central

Bachelor’s
$70,000
Master’s
$82,000
Doctorate
$102,000
Regional median
$92,000
Unemployment
2.5%

East South Central

Bachelor’s
$73,000
Master’s
$67,000
Doctorate
$103,000
Regional median
$92,000
Unemployment
2.2%

South Atlantic

Bachelor’s
$91,000
Master’s
$85,000
Doctorate
$109,000
Regional median
$101,000
Unemployment
3.8%

Middle Atlantic

Bachelor’s
$91,000
Master’s
$91,000
Doctorate
$107,000
Regional median
$104,000
Unemployment
2.2%

New England

Bachelor’s
$85,000
Master’s
$90,500
Doctorate
$132,000
Regional median
$116,000
Unemployment
3.1%