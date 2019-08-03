Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Women In Science

Career Ladder

Career Ladder: Catherine Goffinet

This Ben & Jerry’s flavor guru made a career out of her love of food and chemistry

by Arminda Downey-Mavromatis
August 3, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

 

Catherine Goffinet during her master’s degree in flavorings.
Credit: Catherine Goffinet
Catherine Goffinet learned flavorings at a unique master’s program.

1980's

Early life in chemistry

Catherine Goffinet grew up surrounded by chemistry. Her father was a chemist, and her hometown of Gif sur Yvette outside Paris was dense with scientific institutions. “Chemistry for me really builds everything,” Goffinet says. At age 10, she visited a perfume museum. She found the idea that individual molecules would smell different “amazing.”

2004

An unconventional education

Catherine Goffinet during her bachelor’s degree at Paris-Sud University.
Credit: Catherine Goffinet
Catherine Goffinet discovered a love of food science during her bachelor’s degree in Paris.

It seemed natural that Goffinet would major in chemistry at Paris-Sud University. While there, she came across the work of Hervé This. She was interested in how he used physical chemistry “to push the limits of cooking.” The group would invite chefs and scientists to scientifically test the tricks that chefs use in the kitchen. One such experiment involved chefs using a rotary evaporator to concentrate the taste of foods. Goffinet ended up working in This’s lab at the National Institute for Agricultural Research as a molecular gastronomy intern from 2010 to 2011 after completing her master’s degree in flavorings at the University of Versailles Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, the school that housed the perfume museum she visited as a child.

2011

Tea in Turkey

Catherine Goffinet during her time at a molecular gastronomy lab.
Credit: Catherine Goffinet
An apprenticeship in molecular gastronomy moved Catherine Goffinet into product development.

Goffinet’s first job was working as a product developer for teas and infusions in Unilever’s Lipton line. Her work in teas led her to Turkey, where she stayed for 6 months. “What I really loved in this was understanding how one single ingredient can be used in so many ways,” she says, “and also understanding how this links to so many people’s cultures.”

2016

A pretty sweet job

Catherine in her Ben & Jerry's corporate photo.
Credit: Catherine Goffinet
Catherine Goffinet now works as a flavor guru at Ben & Jerry's.

After her time in teas and in Turkey, Goffinet moved into working in product development for ice cream. She worked briefly on Unilever’s Solero, Fruttare, and Magnum brands before making the move to Ben & Jerry’s, where she took on the role of flavor guru. Ice cream “brought me a lot closer to the science part of things,” she says. Creating vegan flavors of ice cream had her examining nondairy fat and protein substiutes, including ways to make the ice-cream emulsion stable without traditional ingredients. She also helps craft the technical process behind pint slices. Goffinet is proud of her most recent work on the Moo-phoria line, in which she proved that low-calorie ice cream can be delicious. “I go to the supermarket and I’m like, ‘Ooh, I’m the one who made that.’ ”

Related: Louise Slade, food scientist, dies at 74

Know a chemist with an interesting career path? Tell C&EN about it at cenm.ag/careerladder.

Check C&ENjobs for the latest job listings, as well as featured videos on what chemists do.﻿

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
This cookbook showcases flavor and chemical structures
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Career Ladder: Benjamin Eyer
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Louise Slade, food scientist, dies at 74

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE