Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Women In Science

Career Ladder

Career Ladder: Joslynn Lee

This Native American chemist’s path through industry and education eventually led her back to academia and home

by Alexandra A. Taylor
February 1, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

 

A photo of Joslynn Lee in high school.
Credit: Courtesy of Joslynn Lee
Joslynn Lee in high school

2002

Cultural connection

Joslynn Lee grew up in Farmington, New Mexico, a town bordering the Navajo Nation, where her grandparents lived. As a child, she enjoyed exploring the open land on the reservation, learning about local plants, and caring for animals, all activities that sparked her interest in science. When she first started school at her local community college, Lee pursued a premedical major, inspired in part by the show ER. After a semester of chemistry, though, “I was surprised by all the different applications,” she says. An enthusiastic general chemistry professor at Fort Lewis College piqued her interest even further. While taking organic chemistry, “I got really excited because we were doing a natural dyes lab, and I could bring in the local plants that my grandmother used,” she says. Lee started to seriously consider a career in chemistry.

A photo of Joslynn Lee in a cap and gown at her Northeastern graduation.
Credit: Courtesy of Joslynn Lee
Joslynn Lee graduated with a PhD in chemistry from Northeastern University in 2014.

2006

Industry to academia

An interest in instrumentation led Lee to pursue a position as an analytical chemist at Vertex Pharmaceuticals. “When I was at Vertex, I met these awesome computational chemists,” she says. She became interested in drug discovery and learned about nearby Northeastern University’s part-time PhD program for industry chemists. But she enjoyed teaching and ultimately committed to the program full-time so she could work with undergraduates. As a Native American chemist, “I was highly encouraged to think about academia when I was in grad school” to increase representation, she says.

 
A photo of Joslynn Lee in front of an HHMI poster.
Credit: Courtesy of Joslynn Lee
Joslynn Lee representing the Howard Hughes Medical Institute at a SACNAS National Diversity in STEM Conference.

2014

Learning new skills

Lee started a postdoc at the University of Minnesota Medical School, during which she volunteered to help faculty analyze their next-generation sequencing data. The institution was not a good fit, though, and she ended up leaving early. But her computational experience set her up for her next position as a data science educator at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory. There, she trained undergrad faculty to incorporate computational biology and chemistry into their curricula and traveled the US visiting institutions and training faculty. “It was an awesome experience that drew me back into academia,” she says. The Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) soon recruited her to develop an undergraduate research experience about analyzing microbial communities.

Today

Coming home

A photo of Joslynn Lee in a chemistry classroom.
Credit: Courtesy of Joslynn Lee
Today, Joslynn Lee is an assistant professor of chemistry at her alma mater, Fort Lewis College.

This past fall, Lee returned to Fort Lewis College, this time as an assistant professor. So far, she has taught general chemistry and biotechnology and incorporated the course she’d built for HHMI. “It was pretty cool to see everything I’d built in the past 2½ years,” Lee says. She’s happy to be only an hour from her family and looks forward to continuing research on microbial communities in the San Juan River, which runs near the college and also touches the Navajo Nation. Lee is proud to use her unique background to show her students, many of whom come from underrepresented and indigenous backgrounds, that they can work their way up to prestigious institutions. She says, “I’m excited just to be back in the area and get a lot of folks excited about chemistry.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Diversifying the biotech workforce
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Career Ladder: Sibrina Collins
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Career Ladder: Chloe Poston
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE