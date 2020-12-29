Chemistry in Pictures: Women in Chemistree

Don’t feel bad about leaving your Christmas tree up a little longer. Technically ‘tis still the season till January 6, so why not add some new ornaments celebrating women in science? Mike Kavanagh, a high school science teacher at St Augustine’s College in Dungarvan, Ireland, decorated his lab’s #chemistree with some important science history this year. You can download the printable ornaments at https://tinyurl.com/ydets7n6.
Credit: Mike Kavanagh/@Mikekav66
