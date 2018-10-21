Industry initiatives can help promote STEM women’s careers, survey shows

Efforts by companies to encourage women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) careers sometimes fall flat. A survey of 3,212 women by the Center for Talent Innovation, an industry think tank, identified the initiatives that are most effective in retaining and advancing women in STEM. Here are the top five:
▸ Company commitment to pay equity
▸ Opportunities for employees to connect with female and minority consumers
▸ Time outside core job functions for innovative side projects
▸ Sponsorship programs
▸ Management training on empathy, integrity, or inclusion
