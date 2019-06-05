Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Women In Science

National Academies passes sexual harassment policy

New rules revoke membership for proven sexual harassers

by Andrea Widener
June 5, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

 

By a wide margin, members of the US National Academy of Sciences (NAS) have agreed to take away membership in the prestigious institution from sexual harassers.

The members voted 84% to 16% for an amendment to the NAS bylaws that allows the academy’s governing body to expel members who have committed sexual harassment or other offenses. It is not clear how many of the 2,350 US members voted on the change.

The National Academies has been under pressure from the scientific community to rid itself of proven sexual harassers, especially in the wake of a June 2018 report that found sexual harassment is pervasive in the scientific community.

Under the change, the 17-member NAS Council, the academy’s governing body, can rescind membership for code of conduct violations. A committee will be established to review alleged violations.

The Code of Conduct, approved by the NAS Council in December 2018, says that “NAS members must refrain from all forms of discrimination, harassment, and bullying in their professional encounters, especially when they involve power differentials, as these behaviors have adverse impacts on the careers of scientists and the proper conduct of science.”

An April 30 vote at the NAS annual meeting allowed for this larger vote of the membership. A simple majority was required for it to pass.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE