Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Women In Science

Reactions: Women in industrial chemistry, and safety notices in C&EN

June 30, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

 

Letters to the editor

Re: The novel Lessons in Chemistry

The C&EN print page of Newscripts from May 30, 2022, showing a photo of an author and the cover of a book.
Credit: C&EN

This letter is in response to the Newscripts that discusses the novel Lessons in Chemistry (C&EN, May 30, 2022, page 32).

I am a retired industrial chemist. I finished my BSChem degree in May 1961 at the University of Georgia. Job interviews were being given on campus, and although I planned on pursuing my master’s degree, I wanted the experience of a job interview. I called for an interview with Chemstrand (later part on Monsanto). The interviewer asked, “Is this interview for you?” When I replied yes, the response was, “We don’t interview women.” I also called for an interview with the Central Intelligence Agency and was granted an interview. Kudos to the US government!

After I received my MS, my husband (he had degrees in forestry and geography) and I both applied for jobs in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Mine was with the Hercules Incorporated plant there. We both accepted the jobs and moved to Hattiesburg. I retired from Hercules in 2001 after a very rewarding career as an industrial chemist.

Georgia Kay Carter
Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Safety notes in letters to the editor

C&EN used to publish safety notices about unexpectedly hazardous reactions, somewhere in the editorial/letters portion near the front of the magazine. I haven’t seen any of those in years. Is there some reason for this?

David Shobe
Lawrence, Kansas

Editor’s note: C&EN invites readers to submit information about unexpectedly hazardous reactions as letters to the editor. An archive of safety notices published as letters in C&EN is at cen.acs.org/sections/safetyletters.html.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The mystery of the letter to the editor
Obituary: Richard Saferstein
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Nelson F. Getchell
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE