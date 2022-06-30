Reactions: Women in industrial chemistry, and safety notices in C&EN

Re: The novel Lessons in Chemistry
This letter is in response to the Newscripts that discusses the novel Lessons in Chemistry (C&EN, May 30, 2022, page 32).
I am a retired industrial chemist. I finished my BSChem degree in May 1961 at the University of Georgia. Job interviews were being given on campus, and although I planned on pursuing my master’s degree, I wanted the experience of a job interview. I called for an interview with Chemstrand (later part on Monsanto). The interviewer asked, “Is this interview for you?” When I replied yes, the response was, “We don’t interview women.” I also called for an interview with the Central Intelligence Agency and was granted an interview. Kudos to the US government!
After I received my MS, my husband (he had degrees in forestry and geography) and I both applied for jobs in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Mine was with the Hercules Incorporated plant there. We both accepted the jobs and moved to Hattiesburg. I retired from Hercules in 2001 after a very rewarding career as an industrial chemist.
Georgia Kay Carter
Hattiesburg, Mississippi
Safety notes in letters to the editor
C&EN used to publish safety notices about unexpectedly hazardous reactions, somewhere in the editorial/letters portion near the front of the magazine. I haven’t seen any of those in years. Is there some reason for this?
David Shobe
Lawrence, Kansas
Editor’s note: C&EN invites readers to submit information about unexpectedly hazardous reactions as letters to the editor. An archive of safety notices published as letters in C&EN is at cen.acs.org/sections/safetyletters.html.
