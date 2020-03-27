Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Women In Science

Reactions

March 27, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

 

Letters to the editor

Support for women in science

Professor Laurel Schafer’s provocative and informative guest editorial in the Feb. 24 issue of C&EN (page 2) on the challenges she has faced in advancing her career prompted me to advise your readers that the American Society of Pharmacognosy (copublishers, with the American Chemical Society, of the Journal of Natural Products) has established the Audrey S. Bingel Fellowship to help our female members deal with the myriad obstacles and challenges that they face over the course of their careers. This fellowship is made possible by a bequest from the estate of professor Audrey S. Bingel to the American Society of Pharmacognosy Foundation and was inspired by her keen interest in women’s health, other issues of concern to female researchers, and mentoring young female scientists.

Despite significant increases in the number of women entering the wide field of natural products over the past 30–40 years, there remain formidable challenges for women to succeed (or, in some cases, even enter or gain a foothold) in certain career paths in natural products. Further, women can face obstacles that do not appear to impact men to the same extent. Sometimes, these issues prompt women to consider alternative career paths. The Audrey S. Bingel Fellowship is intended to provide funds, up to $25,000, to assist a female scientist in transitioning from a current career track to another or to bolster the likelihood of success in her current career path. The funds could conceivably be employed for but are not limited to additional time for research, formal training, a sabbatical or an internship in a laboratory or other organization with a new focus for the applicant, seed money to initiate a truly new research direction, course buyouts, bridging funds for childcare, and time for grant writing, job hunting, and attendance at scientific meetings.

Fellowships were awarded in 2019 to two deserving young women to help in their career trajectories. Current funding for the Bingel Fellowship is sufficient to support 8–10 such awards.

John H. Cardellina II
Chair, ASP Foundation Board of Directors
Virginia Beach, Virginia

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
For director-at-large: Malika Jeffries-EL
Heh-Won Chang Fellowship seeks applicants
Applications open for ACS Bridge sites; travel awards available
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE