Watch presentations from ‘Science of Sexual Harassment’ symposium

Download speakers’ slides from the “Science of Sexual Harassment” symposium below:

The whys and hows of sexual harassment

Vicki Magley

Gender salience and racial frames, potential potholes for women in science

Enobong (Anna) Branch

From the personal to the professional: Steps we must take to end sexual harassment

Mary Boyd

GRC Power Hour: Culture change begins at the frontiers of science

Nancy Ryan Gray

Note: Gray, president and chief executive officer of Gordon Research Conferences, requested her presentation at the symposium not be recorded. She has agreed to share her slides with C&EN.

Redefining expectations: The role for scientific societies in addressing harassment in science and other work climate issues

Billy M. Williams

Preventing sexual harassment: Some experiences with a program at Auburn University

Nicholas Giordano

Mediating sexual harassment issues in science

Natia Frank