Watch presentations from ‘Science of Sexual Harassment’ symposium

C &EN and the ACS Women Chemists Committee organized the “Science of Sexual Harassment” symposium at the ACS national meeting in New Orleans last month to continue the discussion of the issue, which we investigated in our Sept. 18 cover story, “Confronting Sexual Harassment in Chemistry.” At the symposium, speakers, including sexual harassment survivors and people working to stop harassment, examined both the psychology of sexual harassment and what communities are doing to stop it in the world of chemistry and beyond.
The whys and hows of sexual harassment
Vicki Magley
Gender salience and racial frames, potential potholes for women in science
Enobong (Anna) Branch
From the personal to the professional: Steps we must take to end sexual harassment
Mary Boyd
GRC Power Hour: Culture change begins at the frontiers of science
Nancy Ryan Gray
Note: Gray, president and chief executive officer of Gordon Research Conferences, requested her presentation at the symposium not be recorded. She has agreed to share her slides with C&EN.
Redefining expectations: The role for scientific societies in addressing harassment in science and other work climate issues
Billy M. Williams
Preventing sexual harassment: Some experiences with a program at Auburn University
Nicholas Giordano
