Pesticide Workshop Call for Papers

The 49th Annual Florida Pesticide Residue Workshop will be held on July 15–18 at the TradeWinds Island Grand Resort in St. Pete Beach, Fla. The ACS Division of Agricultural & Food Chemistry is helping plan and coordinate the event. Participants can register online at flworkshop.com and submit abstracts at flworkshop.com/presenter.php.
The workshop is designed for scientists interested in trace-level analysis of pesticides; veterinary drug residues; and other chemicals in food, animal feed, and environmental samples. The purpose of the meeting is to provide training, develop and improve technical knowledge, and facilitate development and distribution of new analysis methods and techniques. It also aims to encourage networking to promote professional cooperation among scientists with these interests.
The deadline for poster abstracts is June 1, the deadline for oral presentation abstracts has passed. For more information, go to flworkshop.com.
For program-related matters, contact Sherri Turnipseed at (303) 236-3072 or sherri.turnipseed@fda.hhs.gov. For logistical matters, contact Nicole Fisher at n_fisher@acs.org, Joe Romano at joe_romano@waters.com, or Teri Besse at teribesse@comcast.net.
In 2013, the workshop will become the North American Chemical Residue Workshop to reflect the expanding scope of the conference to include many kinds of chemical residues.
