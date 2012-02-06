Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Neuropeptide Signaling Seen In A Different Light

Photoactivated neuropeptides enable researchers to study kinetics of receptor signaling in the brain

by Lauren K. Wolf
February 6, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Researchers at Harvard Medical School have designed a light-activated neuropeptide for studying signaling between neurons in the brain (Neuron, DOI: 10.1016/j.neuron.2011.11.016). Like small-molecule neurotransmitters, the larger neuropeptides trigger protein receptors and alter neuron firing. But the peptides diffuse more slowly and travel over larger regions than neurotransmitters, making them difficult to study. Matthew R. Banghart and Bernardo L. Sabatini have now developed a photoactivatable version of the neuropeptide [Leu5]-enkephalin, an opioid. By virtue of a carboxynitrobenzyl protecting group (shown in red) that can be cleaved from the peptide with ultraviolet light, the scientists are able to precisely control where, when, and how much of the active peptide gets released in brain tissue. After equilibrating the protected neuropeptide in rat brain slices, they activated the enkephalin with a laser beam and, for the first time, measured how fast it triggered opioid receptors in nearby neurons. In doing so, Banghart and Sabatini also determined that the neuropeptide can travel as far as 300 µm from its release point and still activate nerve receptors. This is remarkable, Banghart says, given that small-molecule neurotransmitters travel only a few micrometers after being released from nerve cells in synapses.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE