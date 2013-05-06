Daniel T. Carty, 77, a retired industrial chemist, died of heart failure on Jan. 24 in Palm Desert, Calif.
Born in Greenville, Texas, Carty received a B.A. in chemistry from the University of California, Riverside, in 1961; an M.A. in chemistry with honors from the University of Hawaii in 1963; and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from Stanford University in 1967. He then accepted a postdoctoral appointment in Rudolf Criegee’s group at the Institute of Organic Chemistry at the University of Karlsruhe (now Karlsruhe Institute of Technology), in Germany.
Carty began his career at Stanford Research Institute (now SRI International) in Menlo Park, Calif., before joining Rohm and Haas in Philadelphia to work with plastics modifiers and acrylic emulsions. He later joined Clorox’ R&D unit in Pleasanton, Calif., remaining there until retiring in 2002. He authored or coauthored several journal articles and is credited with 21 patents.
He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1968. In addition, he was active in the Water Quality Association and on the water treatment committee of the public health and environmental nonprofit organization NSF International.
Carty served in the National Guard for nearly 20 years, retiring as a colonel. He was also an active volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America and the YMCA Indian Guide and Indian Princess programs.
Carty is survived by his wife of 54 years, Valerie; son, Craig; daughters, Carolyn Barber and Christina Carty-Francis; and seven grandchildren.
