Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

John S. Ball

by Susan J. Ainsworth
June 17, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

John S. Ball, 98, a retired director at the Bureau of Mines, died on Dec. 30, 2012, in Denver.

Born in Hamlin, Texas, Ball earned a B.S. in chemical engineering in 1934 and a master’s degree in organic chemistry in 1936, both from Texas Technological College (now Texas Tech University), in Lubbock. He worked toward a Ph.D. at the University of Colorado, Boulder, from 1936 until 1937.

Ball then joined the Bureau of Mines, in Laramie, Wyo., where he directed the American Petroleum Institute-sponsored Research Projects 48 and 52, which studied sulfur compounds and nitrogen compounds, respectively, in petroleum. He served as head of petroleum research at the site from 1955 until 1963, when he became director of the Bartlesville Petroleum Research Center, in Oklahoma. After retiring in 1978, he worked as a consultant.

Ball was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1943. He helped organize the Wyoming Section, served as a councilor, and was active in numerous committees. Ball was a fellow of the American Institute of Chemists and the American Association for the Advancement of Science and a member of many other professional organizations.

He is survived by his son, John; daughters Ruth Lynch, Margaret Green, Mary Whyte, and Annette Rigsby; 15 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia, and daughter Janet Baston.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Donald J. Bettinger
Herbert O. House
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
William K. Higby

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE