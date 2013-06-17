Volunteer Service Award To Robert Pribush

The ACS Board of Directors has selected Robert A. Pribush, a professor of chemistry at Butler University, in Indianapolis, as the recipient of the 2014 Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society.
Created in 2001, the award recognizes individuals who have contributed significantly to the society’s goals and objectives. Pribush will deliver a keynote lecture during the ChemLuminary Awards ceremony at the spring 2014 ACS national meeting in Dallas.
Pribush’s involvement in ACS began in 1972, when he joined the then Younger Chemists Committee Task Force. In 1978, he became the second chair of the newly formed Younger Chemists Committee. Over the years, Pribush has continued to serve ACS as councilor for the Indiana Section, program chair of the Central Regional Meeting, and Indiana Section organizer for the U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad.
He has also been heavily involved with the ACS Division of Chemical Education Examinations Institute, serving as chair of the Diagnostic of Undergraduate Chemistry Knowledge (DUCK) Committee, the Inorganic Chemistry Exam Committee, and the General Chemistry Exam Committee.
Pribush is currently involved with the Indiana Section’s national meeting lead team, which is helping organize, promote, and get more students to attend the fall 2013 ACS national meeting in Indianapolis. Pribush says this national meeting lead team is the first of its kind among local sections.
