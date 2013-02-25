Silvija Gradecak, the Thomas Lord Associate Professor in Materials Science & Engineering at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is the winner of the inaugural Nano Letters Young Investigator Lectureship. The prize honors the contributions of a young investigator who has made major impacts on the field of nanoscience and nanotechnology.
Gradecak’s research focuses on nanophotonics and electronics and is based on the synthesis, characterization, and integration of low-dimensional systems.
