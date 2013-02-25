Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

John K. Borchardt

by Susan J. Ainsworth
February 25, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

John K. Borchardt, 66, an oil and energy consultant, technical writer, and ACS career consultant, died on Jan. 25 while attending an ACS Leadership Institute meeting in Dallas.

A native of Chicago, Borchardt earned a B.S. in chemistry from Illinois Institute of Technology in 1968 and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the University of Rochester in 1973.

He worked at Halliburton Services from 1977 until 1984, when he moved to Shell Chemical. In 1999, he moved to Tomah Products, where he served as a technical manager for three years.

Borchardt is credited with 30 U.S. patents and more than 125 international patents; he was the author of more than 130 peer-reviewed papers related to his work as an industrial chemist.

In 2005, he began working as a technical writer and volunteer career consultant with ACS. He authored the ACS/Oxford University Press book “Career Management for Scientists and Engineers” and authored or coauthored more than 1,500 career-oriented articles published in magazines, newspapers, and encyclopedias.

He became a member of ACS in 1969 and was active in the Wichita Falls-Duncan Section, serving as its councilor. Later, he was a councilor of the Division of Professional Relations, which presented the Henry Hill Award to him in 2003.

“John had an enormous impact in the lives of hundreds of students and chemists,” says David Harwell, assistant director for career management at ACS. “He devoted himself to service and was a foundational and ever-present volunteer,” he adds.

Borchardt is survived by two brothers, Steve and Jerry.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
R. Garth Pews
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Robert M. Jimeson Jr.
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Richard S. P. Hsi

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE