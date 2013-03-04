Advertisement

Policy

Science Groups Concerned About Federal Travel Ban

by Andrea Widener
March 4, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 9
A group of 13 science organizations is asking the House of Representatives Oversight & Government Reform Committee to reconsider rules that have severely restricted travel opportunities for federal researchers to attend scientific meetings. The organizations, which include the American Chemical Society and American Association for the Advancement of Science, argue that scientific meetings are vital to ensure that federal scientists stay abreast of the latest research and collaborate with their industrial and academic colleagues. The federal travel restrictions came after reports surfaced early last year of a lavish October 2010 Las Vegas conference organized by the General Services Administration. ACS says that 600–800 federal scientists generally attend its national meetings, and that could be halved if the restrictions continue. At a hearing last week, Rep. Rush D. Holt (D-N.J.), a Ph.D. physicist, said, “The informal conversations ... lead to new collaborations that have the promise of new discoveries.”

