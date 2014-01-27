Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Biotech Funding Up In 2013

by Melody M. Bomgardner
January 27, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Venture capitalists invested $4.5 billion in biotechnology firms in 2013, an increase of 8% compared with 2012, according to a report from PricewaterhouseCoopers and the National Venture Capital Association. The number of investments made, however, dipped by 2% year-over-year. The biotechnology industry attracted the second-largest amount of funding after the software industry. Investor optimism was fueled by a strong exit market, an improved economy, and the involvement of corporations in deals, NVCA President Bobby Franklin says. In contrast, investments in the medical device industry fell 17% to $2.1 billion in 2013. The cleantech sector saw a precipitous 54% year-over-year drop in venture backing in 2013 to $1.5 billion. The high-water mark for cleantech venture backing was 2011, when the sector raised $4.4 billion.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pharma start-ups got record funding in 2018
Biotech Venture Funding Surges
Venture Funding Fell In 2012

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE