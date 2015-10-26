Sergei Aksyonov

Aksyonov, 47, died on Sept. 11 in Salt Lake City.
“Sergei is known for a new method for ionization of large DNA molecules for mass spectrometry. He led a team in Peter Williams’s lab at Arizona State University that developed a novel next-generation DNA sequencing approach. Recently, he was working to develop an instrument for recording the optical spectra of mass-selected ions at extremely low temperatures. Scientific skills, creative thinking, and adaptability made Sergei the ideal person for those complex and multifaceted projects. Sergei is remembered by his colleagues and friends as an incredibly kind and generous person, a gifted researcher, and a mentor. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed writing poetry.”—Galyna Kufryk, friend
Most recent title: postdoctoral fellow, University of Utah
Education: M.S., biophysics, Kharkiv State University, Ukraine, 1990; Ph.D., physics, Sumy Institute of Physics & Technology, Ukraine, 1995
Survivors: mother, Antonina; wife, Svitlana; son, Maksym; and daughter, Anna
