Materials

Sergei Aksyonov

October 26, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 42
Aksyonov
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Michael Morse
Photo of Sergei Aksyonov.
Credit: Michael Morse

Aksyonov, 47, died on Sept. 11 in Salt Lake City.

“Sergei is known for a new method for ionization of large DNA molecules for mass spectrometry. He led a team in Peter Williams’s lab at Arizona State University that developed a novel next-generation DNA sequencing approach. Recently, he was working to develop an instrument for recording the optical spectra of mass-selected ions at extremely low temperatures. Scientific skills, creative thinking, and adaptability made Sergei the ideal person for those complex and multifaceted projects. Sergei is remembered by his colleagues and friends as an incredibly kind and generous person, a gifted researcher, and a mentor. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed writing poetry.”—Galyna Kufryk, friend

Most recent title: postdoctoral fellow, University of Utah

Education: M.S., biophysics, Kharkiv State University, Ukraine, 1990; Ph.D., physics, Sumy Institute of Physics & Technology, Ukraine, 1995

Survivors: mother, Antonina; wife, ­Svitlana; son, Maksym; and daughter, Anna

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

