Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

U.S. Challenges China Over Export Subsidies

by Glenn Hess
February 23, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The Obama Administration is challenging China’s export subsidy program for specialty chemicals and products in a half-dozen other industries, charging that the support is illegal under international trade rules. In a complaint filed with the World Trade Organization, the U.S. accused China of providing almost $1 billion in illegal subsidies from 2010 to 2012 to specialty chemical manufacturers, advanced materials and metals companies, textile and clothing makers, light industrial firms, medical product makers, and agricultural firms. “In our view, this program violates the commitment China made when it joined the WTO not to provide certain export subsidies,” says U.S. Trade Representative Michael B. Froman. China, the world’s second-largest economy after the U.S., joined the WTO in 2001 and promised to open its markets and honor agreements that restrict government-backed assistance. China’s Ministry of Commerce disputes the claim that it supports the nation’s export industries in an unfair manner. It says the policies are consistent with WTO rules and promote the development of foreign trade.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

White House may ignore some World Trade Organization rulings
U.S. to impose duties on HFC blends from China
China to dismantle export subsidy program

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE