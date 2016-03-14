Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Bullishness at Pittcon

by Marc S. Reisch
March 14, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Instrument makers at the Pittsburgh Conference on Analytical Chemistry & Applied Spectroscopy (Pittcon) in Atlanta last week were generally optimistic about business growth in 2016. “The market appears to be solid now,” said Christopher O’Connell, the new CEO of Waters Corp., a chromatography and mass spectrometry specialist. He expects continued strong demand from China—even though the overall economy there is slowing—because of increased spending on instruments for environmental and food-quality monitoring. Dan Shine, senior vice president of Thermo Fisher Scientific and a member of C&EN’s advisory board, concurred and added that greater availability of government research funding in the U.S. and EU should also help instrument and consumable sales in 2016. Bruker CEO Frank Laukien expects demand from life sciences customers to “be decent, but not spectacular.” At Pittcon, Waters and Thermo Fisher introduced new kits aimed at reducing the burden of sample preparation for proteomics researchers. Start-up firm 908 Devices introduced a new microfluidic chip that is also intended to speed protein sample preparation.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Kaveh Kahen takes over as Advion CEO
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Top instrument firms in 2017
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Optimism Reigns Among Instrument Firms At Pittcon

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE