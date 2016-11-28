ACS in Cuba

The Ernest Eliel Workshop—U.S. & Cuba Collaboration in Chemistry Education & Neglected Disease Drug Discovery took place at the University of Havana on Oct. 17–21. The workshop was a follow-up to then ACS President Diane Grob Schmidt’s 2015 presidential visit to Cuba, discussions with the Cuban Chemical Society, and a symposium on U.S.-Cuba collaboration at the 2015 ACS national meeting in Boston. The workshop aimed to foster collaborations between Cuba and the U.S. and build on Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI)’s Distributed Drug Discovery (D3) program linking science education to neglected disease drug discovery. Activities comprised lectures by U.S. and Cuban scientists and students, hands-on laboratory experiments led by U.S. students, and collaborative research discussions. The workshop was funded by a $3,000 ACS Global Innovation Grant awarded to the ACS Indiana Section. The funding was supplemented by an additional $3,000 grant from IUPUI, as well as funding from Santa Clara University and Colorado College, which also participated in the workshop. Pictured here are attendees at the University of Havana.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter