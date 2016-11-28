Advertisement

ACS in Cuba

by Linda Wang
November 28, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 47
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Juan Sanchez
A group of workshop attendees in Havana, Cuba.
Credit: Juan Sanchez

The Ernest Eliel Workshop—U.S. & Cuba Collaboration in Chemistry Education & Neglected Disease Drug Discovery took place at the University of Havana on Oct. 17–21. The workshop was a follow-up to then ACS President Diane Grob Schmidt’s 2015 presidential visit to Cuba, discussions with the Cuban Chemical Society, and a symposium on U.S.-Cuba collaboration at the 2015 ACS national meeting in Boston. The workshop aimed to foster collaborations between Cuba and the U.S. and build on Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI)’s Distributed Drug Discovery (D3) program linking science education to neglected disease drug discovery. Activities comprised lectures by U.S. and Cuban scientists and students, hands-on laboratory experiments led by U.S. students, and collaborative research discussions. The workshop was funded by a $3,000 ACS Global Innovation Grant awarded to the ACS Indiana Section. The funding was supplemented by an additional $3,000 grant from IUPUI, as well as funding from Santa Clara University and Colorado College, which also participated in the workshop. Pictured here are attendees at the University of Havana.

