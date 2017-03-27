Local section spotlight

In February, the American Chemical Society Kalamazoo Section celebrated its 75th anniversary with a dinner, cake, and awards at Kalamazoo Air Zoo in Michigan. The local section was chartered in September 1942 at a meeting of the ACS Council in Buffalo, N.Y. Thirty-six chemists attended the first official meeting of the section. Today, the local section is very active and continues to grow. Some highlights include Chemistry Day at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum, a Science Café field trip to Journeyman Distillery, and Chemists Celebrate Earth Day activities at Kalamazoo Nature Center and at Celery Flats City Park in Portage, Mich.
