Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

From a 50-year member

April 10, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

As a 50-year member of ACS, I read each name in the recent list of new 50-year ACS members (C&EN, Feb. 27, page 37). I was very pleased and a little surprised by how many female members were listed. When I was in chemistry graduate school in the later ’60s, there were very few women to be found. They are to be congratulated and admired for their courage to enter the chemistry field back then. They are also to be congratulated for their tenacity to survive for 50 years in an area known for discrimination against women in hiring, pay, and promotion.

I also congratulate ACS for what I have seen as an over-50-year effort to support equality for women in our field—be it protection against sexual harassment in graduate school or the workplace, protection against sexist practices in hiring or promoting of women, or promotion of equal pay for equal work.

Well done by all.

Michael Henk
Tulsa, Okla.

Corrections:

March 13, page 44: In the pharma outsourcing cover story, case study #3, the structure of the tetrahydrocannabinol-valine-dicarboxylate derivative shown is the hemimalonate, rather than the hemisuccinate as intended. The structure is missing one methylene in the side chain.

April 3, page 11: In the science concentrate about making pentanediol from biomass, the final structures in the reaction scheme were short one carbon atom, showing 1,4-butanediol rather than 1,5-pentanediol.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Debating ‘Most Polar’
A Roll Of The Dice

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE