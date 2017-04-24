Advertisement

People

National Chemical Technician Award to Jay Allen

by Susan J. Ainsworth, special to C&EN
April 24, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 17
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Susan Ainsworth
Allen (left) receives his plaque from Kara Allen, chair of the Committee on Technician Affairs.Kara Allen (right), chair of the Committee on Technician Affairs, presents the award to Jay Allen.
A photo of a Jay Allen receiving an award.
Credit: Courtesy of Susan Ainsworth
Allen (left) receives his plaque from Kara Allen, chair of the Committee on Technician Affairs.Kara Allen (right), chair of the Committee on Technician Affairs, presents the award to Jay Allen.

Jay Allen, a senior analytical technologist for propylene oxide and propylene glycol at Dow Chemical, is the winner of the 2017 National Chemical Technician Award. The award, administered by the Committee on Technician Affairs, honors excellence and professionalism among technicians, operators, analysts, and other applied chemical technology professionals.

During his 30-plus-year career at Dow, Allen has developed and improved numerous analytical methodologies and technologies used for the development and manufacture of polyurethanes, polymers, and high-performance plastic materials. As manager of the site’s propylene oxide and propylene glycol laboratories, he has taken a leadership role in improving the general safety of the lab work environment. Allen has served as the Site Analytical Leadership Team steering team leader for 10 years.

Allen was presented with a plaque recognizing his award during the Division of Chemical Technicians luncheon at the ACS national meeting in San Francisco in early April.

