National Chemical Technician Award to Jay Allen

Jay Allen, a senior analytical technologist for propylene oxide and propylene glycol at Dow Chemical, is the winner of the 2017 National Chemical Technician Award. The award, administered by the Committee on Technician Affairs, honors excellence and professionalism among technicians, operators, analysts, and other applied chemical technology professionals.
During his 30-plus-year career at Dow, Allen has developed and improved numerous analytical methodologies and technologies used for the development and manufacture of polyurethanes, polymers, and high-performance plastic materials. As manager of the site’s propylene oxide and propylene glycol laboratories, he has taken a leadership role in improving the general safety of the lab work environment. Allen has served as the Site Analytical Leadership Team steering team leader for 10 years.
Allen was presented with a plaque recognizing his award during the Division of Chemical Technicians luncheon at the ACS national meeting in San Francisco in early April.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter