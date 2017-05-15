Advertisement

Policy

ACS leaders visit Capitol Hill

by Linda Wang
May 15, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 20
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Diane Grob Schmidt
Diane Grob Schmidt and Representative Steve Chabot standing next to each other.
Credit: Courtesy of Diane Grob Schmidt

On April 25–26, the American Chemical Society held its annual Legislative Summit, where members of the ACS Board of Directors engaged in advocacy efforts in Washington, D.C. ACS leadership conducted more than 30 visits with members of Congress and their staff to advocate for fiscal year 2018 funding for federal science agencies such as the Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board, the National Institute of Standards & Technology, the National Science Foundation, and the Department of Energy Office of Science. The ACS leaders also asked members of Congress to consider joining the newly formed Congressional Chemistry Caucus (C&EN, April 3, page 21). Shown here, Diane Grob Schmidt (left), an ACS past-president and past member of the Board of Directors, meets with Rep. Steve Chabot (R-Ohio-1).

Announcements of ACS news can be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

