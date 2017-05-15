Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Bayer to divest Liberty Link

by Melody M. Bomgardner
May 15, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Bayer’s acquisition of Monsanto has received conditional approval from antitrust regulators in South Africa, the first country to rule on the merger. The country is requiring Bayer to divest its Liberty Link brand glufosinate herbicide along with its crop traits for glufosinate tolerance. Bayer acquiesced to the divestment but has not announced a buyer. The requirement is not surprising because Bayer and Monsanto sell the two most common herbicide and tolerance trait combinations. Monsanto’s glyphosate herbicide Roundup and its Roundup Ready crop traits are the world’s leading weed killer and trait combo. South Africa is requiring the buyer of Liberty Link to operate in the country to ensure farmers have access to both technologies. Competition in crop protection products has been a focus of regulators as large agriculture firms consolidate. Last month, DuPont sold much of its crop chemicals business to FMC to gain European approval for its merger with Dow Chemical.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE