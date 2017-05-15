Chemists among new NAS members for 2017

The National Academy of Sciences (NAS) elected 84 new members and 21 foreign associates in May. This brings the total active membership to 2,290 and the number of foreign associates—nonvoting members with citizenship outside the U.S.—to 475.
Election to NAS, which is more than 150 years old, recognizes scientists and engineers for their distinguished and continuing achievements in original research and is considered one of the highest scientific honors bestowed in the U.S. This year, 21 of the newly elected are members of the American Chemical Society or work in areas related to the chemical sciences.
The new U.S. members are Phaedon Avouris, IBM Thomas J. Watson Research Center (retired); Phil S. Baran, Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, Calif.; Frank S. Bates, University of Minnesota, Twin Cities; Stephen B. Baylin, Johns Hopkins University; Sangeeta N. Bhatia, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Dana Carroll, University of Utah School of Medicine; Geoffrey W. Coates, Cornell University; Robert H. Crabtree, Yale University; John E. Cronan, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign; Christopher C. Cummins, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Marcetta Darensbourg, Texas A&M University; Klavs F. Jensen, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Jeffrey S. Moore, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign; Patrick H. O’Farrell, University of California, San Francisco; Craig S. Pikaard, Indiana University, Bloomington; Amy C. Rosenzweig, Northwestern University; L. David Sibley, Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis; and Paul O. Wennberg, California Institute of Technology.
The three new foreign associate members are Sang Yup Lee, Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology, Daejeon, South Korea (citizenship, South Korea); Alexander Levitzki, Hebrew University of Jerusalem (citizenship, Israel); and Carol V. Robinson, University of Oxford, England (citizenship, U.K.).
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter