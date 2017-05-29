Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Bacteria get color vision

Researchers engineer E. coli to respond to red, green, and blue light

by Michael Torrice
May 29, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

A photograph of a plate of engineered bacteria that have produced a red, green, and blue image.
Credit: Nat. Chem. Biol.
Researchers projected an image (inset) onto a plate of engineered bacteria, which then recreated the image with red, green, and blue pigments.

If this image (shown) hung in an art gallery, the plaque describing it wouldn’t read “paint on canvas.” Instead, it would say, “Escherichia coli on agar plate.” Synthetic biologists engineered these bacteria such that when the scientists projected a red, green, and blue image onto a mat of the microbes, the cells produced red, green, and blue pigments in the pattern of the original image (Nat. Chem. Biol. 2017, DOI: 10.1038/nchembio.2390). This bacterial artwork serves as a demonstration of a genetic circuit the researchers designed to enable them to use various wavelengths of light to control the expression of multiple genes in the microbes. Such a circuit could allow researchers better control over the production of complex molecules or materials with engineered bacteria, says Christopher A. Voigt of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, who led the work. The circuit consists of 18 genes, including those for the protein sensors of the three colors of light, a biological circuit breaker that ensures none of the signals in the circuit overwhelms the cell, and enzymes to produce the three pigments. Voigt’s team designed a similar circuit to use the three light wavelengths to control three enzymes in a metabolic pathway in E. coli.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The first fireflies glowed green
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bacteria send signals from beyond the grave
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Engineered bacteria build microstructures on their own

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE