Chemistry olympiad finalizes study camp participants

The U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad program, sponsored by ACS, named the 20 students who are attending the chemistry olympiad study camp from June 6 to 21 at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado.
The students will compete for a spot on the four-member team representing the U.S. at the 49th International Chemistry Olympiad in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, July 6–15, 2017.
The students—representing 15 ACS local sections and 14 states—are Zachary Chin, Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, Ill.; Yutong Dai, Princeton (N.J.) International School of Mathematics & Science; Aniket Dehadrai, Oklahoma School of Science & Mathematics in Oklahoma City; Thomas Draper, Mountain View High School in Salt Lake City; Jiwon Lee, Northfield Mount Hermon (Mass.) High School; Alex Li, Mounds View High School in Arden Hills, Minn.; Steven Liu, Monta Vista High School in Cupertino, Calif.; Michelle Lu, Pomperaug High School in Southbury, Conn.; Yunfei Ma,Skyline High School in Ann Arbor, Mich.;
For more information, visit the U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad website at www.acs.org/olympiad.
