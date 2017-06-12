Comic competition encourages students to ponder nanoscience

Imagine a superhero who uses the power of nanotechnology to fight crime. That’s what the winners of the Generation Nano competition did. The competition, sponsored by the National Science Foundation and the National Nanotechnology Initiative, encourages high school students to draw comics illustrating nanoscience concepts. The winning cartoon, above, is by Hannah Kim and Daniel Kim from Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology in Alexandria, Va.
