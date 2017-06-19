Arkema files complaint against Honeywell

Arkema has renewed its complaint with the European Commission over Honeywell International’s refusal to license Arkema to produce the low-global-warming refrigerant hydrofluoroolefin (HFO)-1234yf. The French firm accuses Honeywell of dominating the HFO-1234yf market and preventing fair competition. The Commission opened up an investigation in 2011 after Arkema first complained, but little came of that effort. Since then, HFO-1234yf has become the auto air-conditioning gas of choice globally, and Arkema wants the European Commission to ensure it can obtain a “fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory” license. Honeywell and Chemours, which codeveloped the refrigerant, are the major producers. However, last year Honeywell licensed India’s Navin Fluorine International and Japan’s Asahi Glass to make the refrigerant.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter