Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Safer, greener route to methyl nitroacetate

New protocol for making this important building block sidesteps dangerous grinding step and eliminates benzene solvent

by Bethany Halford
June 26, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Methyl nitroacetate is a handy chemical building block. It can be used to produce α-amino acids, isoxazoles, and α,β-unsaturated compounds. It’s also a useful reactant in Michael additions, Mannich reactions, and cyclopropanations. But it’s expensive. One gram costs anywhere from $22 to $115, depending on the vendor. That’s probably because the process that has been used to make methyl nitroacetate for more than 40 years is dangerous. The 1976 procedure published in Organic Syntheses (DOI: 10.15227/orgsyn.055.0077) requires one to dry the highly explosive intermediate dipotassium salt of nitroacetic acid in a vacuum desiccator and then grind it with a mortar and pestle. The protocol also uses carcinogenic benzene as an extraction solvent and requires two distillations. Now, Pablo E. Guzmán, Jesse J. Sabatini, and coworkers at the U.S. Army Research Laboratory have developed a safer, more environmentally friendly way to make this ester (Org. Process Res. Dev. 2017, DOI: 10.1021/acs.oprd.7b00093). The new procedure eliminates the drying and grinding steps and uses either ethyl acetate or dichloromethane as the extraction solvent. It also requires a single distillation rather than two. “While our yield is slightly lower than the original procedure, we feel it’s quite acceptable in exchange for minimizing both the safety and environmental hazards,” Sabatini tells C&EN.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Safer route to 3,4-dicyanofuroxan
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Supercharged bleach powers greener oxidations
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Flow reaction reduces aryl diazonium safety risk

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE