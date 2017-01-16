Call for papers: CERM 2017

Abstract submissions are being accepted for the 2017 Central Regional Meeting (CERM), which will be held June 6–10 at the Henry Hotel in Dearborn, Mich. The meeting is being hosted by the ACS Detroit Section and will highlight the theme, “Diversity in Chemistry.”
Symposia will include topics in catalysis as well as optical, computational, environmental, medicinal, and pedagogical chemistry. Keynote speakers are Michael J. Pcolinski, North American vice president for innovation and technology at BASF, and Mark Fields, technical leader of paint research at Ford Motor and editor-in-chief of the Journal of Coatings Technology & Research. There will also be career planning workshops and seminars on designing a better experiment with chemometrics.
The final program summary will be published in C&EN in the spring; the online program will be available on May 8. Abstracts are due on Feb. 28. Please visit the meeting website or ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System (MAPS) at maps.acs.org to submit an abstract. For more information, visit acscerm2017.org.
