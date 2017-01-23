Sidney Cohen, 88, died on June 10, 2016, in Grand Island, N.Y.
“Sid was the discoverer of squaric acid, used today in medical and industrial applications. But I think his greatest contribution was as a professor of organic chemistry, inspiring students who years afterwards remembered his dedication. One of his students became a doctor of podiatry and was eternally grateful to Sid for making it possible for him to enter the medical profession. Sid took the time to work with his students and encouraged them. He was also active in the ACS Western New York chapter. An outdoorsman, he loved fishing, skiing, hiking, and mountain climbing. He was also a devotee of classical music.”—Lee Cohen, wife
Most recent title: chemistry professor, University at Buffalo, SUNY
Education: B.S., chemistry, Northeastern University, 1953; M.S., organic chemistry, Tufts University, 1955; Ph.D., organic chemistry, University of Colorado, Boulder, 1960
Survivors: wife, Lee; sons, Ross and Morey; and two grandchildren
