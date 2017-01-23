myACS: What have you gotten out of your ACS membership?

“I came from an undergraduate school with a very small chemistry program. We started our ACS Student Chapter back up with one of our advisors, and we got to help with a regional conference. Through this, I have been able to meet so many more chemists and have access to so much more information about our field than I ever could have gotten within our small program.”
To share your myACS story, visit my.acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter