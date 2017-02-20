Keep up the objective reporting

I have been an ACS member for over 10 years and thoroughly enjoy reading C&EN. I have a Ph.D. in biochemistry and an interest in politics. I have always appreciated the manner in which C&EN reports on political issues by focusing on the science and the facts.
I am also a strong Donald J. Trump supporter. In the current media climate, I was happy to see that the Jan. 16 issue kept with C&EN’s tradition of objective reporting (C&EN, Jan. 16, page 24). I assume that many journalists do not support the current President and likely enjoy writing hit pieces or treating our President unfairly.
I just wanted to let you know that I appreciate the objective reporting of C&EN and that there are well-educated Trump supporters who read your magazine. Keep up the good work!
Chris Spedaliere
Malvern, Pa.
Corrections:
Jan. 30, page 27: The feature story about China’s investments in new light sources incorrectly described a field served by synchrotrons as condensed metaphysics. The field is condensed matter physics.
Feb. 13, page 28: The cover story about the challenge of delivering CRISPR inside the body incorrectly stated that Casebia Therapeutics is a joint venture between Novartis and CRISPR Therapeutics. It is a joint venture between Bayer and CRISPR Therapeutics.
