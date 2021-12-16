C&EN’s Year in Chemistry 2021

Credit: Tristan Croll/Coronavirus Structural Task Force

The scientific response to the COVID-19 pandemic was swift and forceful. Researchers from every discipline around the globe turned their attention to fighting the virus and saving lives, and the results are a credit to science. Safe and effective vaccines were available in less than a year, and new treatments continue to emerge. But there have been missteps and false starts as well. Mistakes and dead ends are nothing new to scientists, although the urgency of the pandemic and the public’s hunger for hopeful news may have contributed to the frequency of missteps and their visibility in mass media.

Experts on science policy and science communication don’t fault scientists for mistakes in the lab; those are normal at any time and especially in the early stages of research. “We knew science would go completely wrong in the process,” says Dietram Scheufele, a professor of science communication at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. “But we basically didn’t acknowledge that at all.” Scheufele and other experts say that researchers and public health officials could have done better when talking to people about ongoing research on COVID-19. Instead, researchers and government officials presented new findings and recommendations—like whether to wear a mask or who should get a vaccine booster—with more certainty than science could really justify. And although people continue to trust science and scientists in general, some groups have been skeptical of research findings and public health recommendations, even embracing treatments with no demonstrated benefit.

Science communication experts say that one possible solution is being more transparent about the mechanisms that make the scientific process trustworthy, such as independent peer review and journal article retractions, and being forthright about when the science might be wrong.

This year provided several examples of scientists encountering, and sometimes correcting, COVID-19 research that wasn’t quite up to snuff or didn’t have the expected impact. The year also provided scientists with ways to continue advancing their research fields.

Structural issues

Credit: Lorenzo Casalino, Amaro Lab (UC San Diego)

One of science’s first toeholds in the long climb out of this pandemic was the genomic sequence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. It was deciphered in early January 2020 (Nature 2020, DOI: 10.1038/s41586-020-2008-3). Shortly thereafter, researchers began solving the structures of the virus’s proteins, which enable the pathogen to enter our cells and replicate. Those structures, and the detailed computer models of the virus and its proteins that followed, helped scientists and doctors develop vaccines and therapeutics.

But protein structures are only as helpful as they are accurate. That’s why members of the Coronavirus Structural Task Force spent time this year checking new SARS-CoV-2 protein structures uploaded to the Protein Data Bank (PDB), one of the world’s largest open structure databases. They looked for out-of-place amino acid side chains, unfavorable steric interactions, and other errors. Inaccurate structures can impede drug designers’ ability to predict molecules that might target those proteins. When the task force found a mistake, it shared a corrected structure on its website and contacted the authors of the original structure, who can—and in most cases did—upload the correct protein structure to the PDB.

Because automated structural biology tools and protein sequence data are becoming more available, researchers with little experience or specialist knowledge can produce and share new protein structures in just weeks, before other researchers can check the models’ accuracy. This problem was exacerbated last year in the rush to address the COVID-19 pandemic. To solve this issue, the task force has called on the structural biology community to change the way it shares data and documents and addresses structural errors (Nat. Struct. Mol. Biol. 2021, DOI: 10.1038/s41594-021-00593-7).

Repurposed drugs faded

Drug developers leaped into the fight against COVID-19 from the pandemic’s earliest days. Some of the therapeutics they researched, like monoclonal antibody treatments and antivirals, including remdesivir, proved helpful. But many other molecules failed to deliver on their initial promise.

The most prominent example is hydroxychloroquine. Remembered now as the drug that former US president Donald J. Trump promoted as a cure for COVID-19, hydroxychloroquine was one of several already-approved drugs that showed promising antiviral activity in very early cell studies. Finding new uses for treatments already on the market is known as drug repurposing, and it can be a faster route to new therapies than starting from scratch. But further investigation of hydroxychloroquine and almost two dozen other repurposed drugs found that these compounds were harming infected cells but not stopping the virus (Science 2021, DOI: 10.1126/science.abi4708).

Computational chemists also tried finding COVID-19 therapeutics, without much success. One review of the efforts found that hundreds of published computational studies lacked rigor, failing in particular to back up computational results with lab studies (Chem. Soc. Rev. 2021, DOI: 10.1039/d0cs01065k). At one point, the preprint server bioRxiv stopped accepting computational papers on possible COVID-19 therapeutics if they lacked experimental verification. And although the artificial intelligence company Insilico Medicine announced in February 2020 that it had predicted two potential COVID-19 therapeutics, neither has panned out so far.

Water wasted?

Credit: Shutterstock

Besides treating COVID-19, scientists also worked on ways to better identify infected people to try to stop the virus’s spread. Wastewater monitoring emerged as a relatively cheap way to catch COVID-19 outbreaks early, since viral particles appear in feces—and thus in the water we flush into municipal sewer systems—before infected people show symptoms. By the second half of 2021, researchers were beginning to see the limitations of that approach. Scientists can calculate case numbers from wastewater data, but not very precisely. And this kind of testing can’t say which individuals in a dormitory or office building—let alone a town or city—are infected. Researchers have also found it difficult to identify new variants of the virus in wastewater because they are rarely able to sequence entire viral genomes. Nonetheless, wastewater-monitoring scientists say that the lessons learned and equipment installed during the COVID-19 pandemic will make the technique a useful public health tool for the future.