Chemistry in Pictures: Blinded by the magnesium﻿

When magnesium reacts with oxygen, it produces light bright enough to blind you temporarily. Magnesium burns so bright because the reaction releases a lot of heat. As a result of this exothermic reaction, magnesium gives two electrons to oxygen, forming powdery magnesium oxide (MgO). In the sequence shown here, a person places a piece of magnesium metal in an alcohol stove flame. As the magnesium starts to burn, the flame is at first a red-orange, and then turns bright white as the flame reaches its full temperature in the bottom right panel.
Submitted by Edgar Özuzun
Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.
Related C&EN Content:
How Biodegradable Magnesium Alloys Help Fix Broken Bones
Chemistry in Pictures: Crystal clear
New catalyst transforms carbon dioxide into commodity chemicals
.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter