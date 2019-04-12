Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Chemistry in Pictures: Blinded by the magnesium﻿

by Craig Bettenhausen
April 12, 2019
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

 

Four photo panels in which a magnesium ribbon is ignited.
Credit: Submitted by Edgar Özuzun

When magnesium reacts with oxygen, it produces light bright enough to blind you temporarily. Magnesium burns so bright because the reaction releases a lot of heat. As a result of this exothermic reaction, magnesium gives two electrons to oxygen, forming powdery magnesium oxide (MgO). In the sequence shown here, a person places a piece of magnesium metal in an alcohol stove flame. As the magnesium starts to burn, the flame is at first a red-orange, and then turns bright white as the flame reaches its full temperature in the bottom right panel.

Submitted by Edgar Özuzun

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Related C&EN Content:

How Biodegradable Magnesium Alloys Help Fix Broken Bones
Chemistry in Pictures: Crystal clear
New catalyst transforms carbon dioxide into commodity chemicals

﻿.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Goodbye flowerpot
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Unidentified fluorescent object
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: A dry red

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE