Education

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Cotton ball flames

by Craig Bettenhausen
February 7, 2019
Two cotton balls engulfed in colorful flames.

Ben Cromwell investigates flame retardants at the University of Rhode Island. His group normally uses cotton balls like the ones shown for small-scale tests of the fire-suppressing power of new substances and methods. But in this demonstration, they wanted to capture the colors of copper bromide (left) and cesium carbonate flames. So he doped the cotton balls with the metal salts, added methanol, and set them alight. Different metals produce differently colored flames, an effect also employed in fireworks.

Safety note: Cromwell and his colleagues are trained in fire safety and conducted this demonstration in an appropriate apparatus. To do a similar demonstration at home or in a classroom, C&EN recommends a different procedure, detailed at goo.gl/scPZ1m.

Submitted by Ben B. Cromwell/University of Rhode Island

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Related C&EN Content:

Chemistry in Pictures: Firestarter

Safety Alert: The Rainbow Demonstration

Fire Injures Five High School Chemistry Students

Art On Fire, App For TLC﻿.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

