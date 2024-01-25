Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Ice cloud

by Craig Bettenhausen
January 25, 2024
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

Credit: Submitted by Tom Kuntzleman

Tom Kuntzleman is a chemistry professor at Wayne State University in Detroit, where he specializes in education—eye-popping demonstrations are kind of his thing. So he was ready this past week when cold temperatures hit much of the eastern half of the United States. To get this photo, he had his daughter-in-law throw near-boiling water into the frigid air. “As the hot water leaves the container, it spreads into streams and blobs; the lower surface tension of water at increased temperature helps the water spread out more easily,” Kuntzleman explains. “The hot water also has a very high vapor pressure, which causes it to evaporate into the air. But the air is very cold! So when the gaseous water contacts the chilly air, it rapidly condenses back into tiny liquid microdroplets of water. These microdroplets are so cold that some (all?) of them freeze into tiny particles of ice.” The rapid spread and huge surface area creates beautiful clouds and striations of ice, suspended for a few moments in mid-air.

Submitted by Tom Kuntzleman

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE